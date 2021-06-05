A mysterious video shared to YouTube by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, apparently shot by a group of people at Miami Beach, Florida, an unknown object, which Waring called a UFO can be seen moving just beneath the surface of the waters.

UFO mystery continues

Suggesting the possibility of an alien presence, Waring claimed that advanced vessels developed by aliens are capable of traveling freely across air and water. He also claimed that there could be a secretive alien base under the waters.

"The glowing light moved about and even changed its shape but always glowing this bright green. It is a well-known fact that UFOs do sometimes glow due to the propulsion systems. It is also a well-known fact that UFOs can move as easily through space as they can through the air and water. Many such UFOs have been seen leaving and entering the ocean in past reports. This is more proof that there is an alien base 4-6km below Florida," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Are UFOs coming from the waters?

Waring is not the only person who has claimed the existence of an alien base in the waters. A few days back, ex-cop Gary Heseltine, who is now the vice president of the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER) claimed that UFO footages over oceans could be indicating the origin of these vessels in the waters. He also suggested that there could be alien bases under the waters, and these advanced vessels might be coming from there.

"UFOs are often seen coming in and out of the water so suspect that in our deepest oceans and trenches we may well have alien bases. That sounds crazy but if you think about it we only know 5% of the ocean, we know more about the surface of the moon or Mars than our own oceans. So that would seem to me why UFOs are seen regularly coming in and out of the water," Heseltine told The Sun.