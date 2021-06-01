People in the United States are now eagerly waiting to know the details furnished in Pentagon's UFO report that will be submitted before the US Congress in June. Alien enthusiasts strongly believe that the upcoming report of the Pentagon will shed light on UFO sightings that happened all across the globe, and they even expect an alien disclosure from the United States government. And now, a top expert has revealed that UFOs do exist, and people should start talking about these unknown flying vessels.

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are real

In a recent article in the Washington Post, Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at Tufts University suggested that people cannot ignore UFO sightings anymore.

"We need to talk about UFOs. It is increasingly respectable to acknowledge that unidentified aerial phenomena are a thing. What I do know is that UFOs exist. We can't ignore this anymore," wrote Drezner.

The videos released by Jeremy Corbell

A few days back, documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell had released two UFO videos that showed unidentified flying vessels. The first video was captured by the Navy crew aboard the US Navy ship USS Russell. In the video, a pyramid-shaped flying object can be seen hovering in the skies, and the UFO had emanating lights on its body. In another video, a spherical flying vessel can be seen plunging into the ocean, and this footage was shot aboard US Navy Ship USS Omaha.

As authentic UFO videos are continuously surfacing online, conspiracy theorists expect an imminent alien disclosure, and they believe that the upcoming Pentagon report will unveil some mind-blowing details about UFO sightings. Adding up the heat to the UFO fever in the US, former President Barack Obama recently talked about unknown flying vessels and made it clear that it is highly difficult to predict their trajectory.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," said Obama in The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.