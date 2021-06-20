The Pentagon, on June 25, is expected to release the much-anticipated report on the unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP), popularly known as UFOs on online spaces. The first step of this disclosure process happened in late 2017 when the New York Times published an explosive report regarding Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secretive project that aimed to shed light on UFO sightings. Soon, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released a couple of video clips that showed unknown flying objects screeching across the skies at an unbelievable speed.

As these clips went viral on online spaces, US Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher admitted the authenticity of these videos and made it clear that those clips were not supposed to be released in the first place. Now known as tic-tac UFOs, these flying objects apparently defied all laws of physics as they screeched across the skies.

Tic-tac UFO appeared in the United Kingdom?

The tic-tac UFO sighting is widely considered to be one of the most authentic UFO events ever happened in the history of humanity. Several experts who identified these UFO clips have assured the veracity, and some of them suggest that these flying objects could be advanced flying vessels developed by countries like Russia or China. However, conspiracy theorists claim that these flying vessels could be advanced alien space ships from deep space.

As speculations and mystery loom up, fresh reports suggest that tic-tac UFO has appeared in the skies of the United Kingdom. An image of the alleged UFO event has been now shared online by a woman named Lucy Jane Castle, from Hinckley in southwest Leicestershire. The woman also claimed that the UFO was traveling across the skies at a great speed.

"It was hovering for a while and within a blink of an eye, it had gone. Never seen anything like this before in that shape. Quickly took a picture while it was very still and within a blink of an eye it disappeared," said Jane Castle, Daily Star reports.

Obama about predicting the trajectory of UFOs

A few weeks back, former United States President Barack Obama had also talked about UFOs. The former president astonishingly claimed that it is hard to predict the trajectories of UFOs.

Obama also claimed that a possible alien disclosure could reshape the course of humanity, and may even result in the rise of new religions.

"I would hope that the knowledge that there are aliens out there would solidify people's sense that what we have in common is a little more important. But no doubt, there would be immediate arguments about, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. And new religions would pop up, and who knows what kind of arguments we'd get into," said Obama.