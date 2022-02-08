Several previous study reports had claimed that Mars was once a habitable planet, where there was a healthy water system. According to space experts, a deadly planetary event turned Mars into barren land. However, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly argues that aliens still inhabit the surface of the Red Planet. Turning on the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a YouTube channel has made a bizarre finding where NASA has blocked a Martian photo with a black square.

Aliens living on Mars?

The finding was made by a YouTube channel named Quick Solutions-Data. As the video caught the attention of netizens, it was soon analyzed by self-styled UFO hunter Scott C Waring.

After analyzing the image, Waring soon came to the conclusion that aliens are still inhabiting the Red Planet. He also alleged that NASA has blocked the part to cover up the existence of aliens from the general public.

"It is a sloppy job on behalf of NASA for sure. To just cover up a life form passing by with a black square. NASA of course will claim it's a glitch, but we have all seen pixelization and this is nothing like that. It is one thing to see a pixel size glitch, it's another to see one cover a perfect square area of 30% of a photo. This is 100% proof that there is life on Mars and NASA is trying and failing...to hide it from the public," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

When a former Israeli space security chief talked about aliens on Mars

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former space security chief had also talked about the existence of aliens on Mars.

During an interview, Eshed claimed that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where both aliens and humans meet each other. He also added that world powers including the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced extraterrestrial species.