Four passengers of Bengaluru's Namma Metro narrowly escaped as two panels of a false ceiling at the National College metro station collapsed near the exit gate at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, September 30.

The incident came to light only on October 2 after surveillance footage of the escapade went viral on social media.

Four people, including three woman and a man, escaped getting hurt as they were accessing the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates when a loose brick from the adjoining wall fell on the ceiling, following which the ceiling panel fell.

The brick has damaged one of the exit gates. Fortunately, no one was injured and reports suggest that the problem was rectified.

The metro officials said that the brick was dislocated from a 70 cm-high wall between the platform deck and the trackbed. It was loosened due to the vibration caused by the train movement.

However, this incident has raised several eyebrows regarding the safety of the structure. as this was not an isolated incident. In 2018, cracks had developed in one of the metro pillars in the MG Road stretch.

During monsoon, most of the metro stations become a leaky mess with water dripping inside the counters and platforms. Several bearings of the metro pillars were also damaged recently, resulting in a temporary shutdown of the metro services.