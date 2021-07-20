Venkatesh Daggubati reprises Dhanush's role from Tamil's hit movie 'Asuran' in the Telugu remake 'Narappa'. Starring Priyamani as the female lead, the movie Narappa has arrived as a 'Direct-to-Service' release on Amazon Prime.

Story



Narappa's(Venkatesh Daggubati) family is seen hiding out at different places after his younger son kills a wealthy person named Pandu Sami (Naren). Pandusami's son sends his men to search Narappa and his family members with the intent to avenge the murder. Later into the movie, the story covers the flashback which portrays the gruesome murder of Narappa's elder son.

The rest of the story covers how Narappa saves his family from the situation, while there is a flashback coverage from Narappa's young age.

Performances



Venkatesh Daggubati, popularly known as Victory Venkatesh in the Telugu states, appears in a full-time serious role. Venkatesh's body language and attire are perfect for the role.

Venkatesh shows brilliance in his acting, during emotional scenes. His versatility is witnessed in every frame, as he portrays a helpless father, a vulnerable farmer, and a defenseless human in the world of prejudice.

Priyamani shines yet again in her lead role. She plays a dauntless lady who fears not to go against the fascist landlords. Priyamani's conviction as a mother gives a natural impact.

Karthik Rathnam, Rajiv Kanakala, Rao Ramesh, and others justified their restricted roles.

Technical Aspects

Director Srikanth Addala has copied the movie scene-to-scene. Though he could have added more weight to the story, he kept it uninvolved. The makers lack clarity, as all the lead actors in the movie speak different slangs, which overindulges the theme of the movie.

Sam K Naidu's cinematography is to be appreciated. Manisharma'a music created a good impact, even if the tunes are copied from the original.

Analysis



While the makers of Narappa claim to have remade 'Asuran' from Tamil, the story lacks its originality. With the main intent gone at the toss, Narappa has no soul, though all the circumstances in the movie are similar.

Asuran is all about caste bias, with complete justification for those aspects. But Narappa is just a scene-to-scene copy in which the main context is ignored. Despite the brilliant performances by the leads, the movie cannot be called a justified remake of 'Asuran'.