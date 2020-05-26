The Eid celebrations this year have remained low-key at Muslims families across the country. The lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak has made people celebrate the occasion at their homes as there are restrictions on public gathering. Even celebrities are not an exception.

How was the celebration at Priyamani's house?

Priyamani, who is married to businessman Mustufa Raj, has spoken about the Eid celebration at her residence in Mumbai. Speaking with The Times of India, the actress indicated that it was not a grand celebration this year, while revealing about missing going to Mohammad Ali Road during Ramzan.

She said, "It was a quiet Eid at home We rang in Eid on Saturday and the celebrations at home were quite subdued. We just ordered lunch and spent some quality time with the family. My mother-in-law had whipped up some sheer khurma. I missed going to Mohammad Ali Road (Mumbai), which is known for its faloodas and kulfis, during Ramzan."

Priyamani had earlier said that her husband and mother-in-law used to fast during the holy month of Ramzan, while his father and the actress did not. "I don't cook, so, I help her set the table. Especially before their evening namaz, when all of them are praying and ready to break the fast, I set the table and keep everything ready, so all they have to do is come and sit," she had told the same daily.

How Priyamani spending time during Lockdown?

By her own admission, this is the biggest ever break that she has got ever since she attained popularity. Although she misses work, the one-time glamarous actress is enjoying the period. "We are watching movie and series together. We are also re-watching some of those series together. We discuss the lockdown and keep in touch with our friends from the world over and play games. We also make our trips to the grocery store every 8-9 days," the 35-year old explained when asked about how she was spending time during the lockdown period.

On the work front, Priyamani will share screen space with Ajay Devgn in his upcoming Hindi movie Maidaan.