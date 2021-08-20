Nani and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, the movie 'Tuck Jagadish' was supposed to hit the screens May. But, with the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the pandemic, the makers had to postpone the theatrical release of Tuck Jagadish.

The makers seemed to be confident of the success and hence had arranged a pre-release event earlier. Even after the second wave, it was reported that the makers were eyeing Tuck Jagadish's theatrical release. But, as things have turned the tables around, the makers might release the movie on the OTT platforms.

Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association's notice

The Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association called for a general body meeting today to discuss the issues related to the OTT release of biggies in Telugu.

It is reported that all the members of the board had unanimously decided that since the theaters in the Telugu states have opened for screening, it is not fair that the producers opt for OTT releases, as it causes huge losses.

Tuck Jagadish OTT release

It is reported that the makers of Tuck Jagarish are readying for the OTT release (Amazon Prime) of the movie. So, the Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association issued a notice to the makers requesting them to back off from releasing the movie on the OTT platform.

The TSCTA also requested the makers to wait until October so that the situation would get better for the theatrical releases.

"Keeping the larger interest of the entire Telugu Film Industry, all the producers are requested to consider our appeal; and also not to release movies on OTT at least on Festival days and weekends; else all the Exhibitors of Telangana will plan their future course of action", a press note by the Telangana State Cinema Theaters Association stated.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.