Telugu film Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie was leaked online for free download, which will take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Jersey is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019 and its promos have generated a huge hype and curiosity. But the full movie was allegedly released on the website run by a notorious gang on its opening day. The gang apparently recorded the complete film during its screening in a theatre and leaked it for free download.

This website offers six prints of the full movie of Jersey with their ranging between 2.3 GB to 200 MB for free download. These pirated copies made their many other torrent sites within a short span of time and thousands of filmgoers have apparently download the full movie in the last couple of days.

The makers of Jersey have taken all precautions measures to curb measures besides asking the filmgoers to say not piracy and watch the film in the cinema halls only. Soon after the movie was leaked, their team got into action and took its pirated copy down from some websites. However, they could not control it from spreading other websites.

Jersey is a refreshing and compelling sports drama that touches emotional nerve with many of its heart-warming moments. Gowtam Tinnanuri's brilliant script and direction and Nani's performance have got rave reviews from everyone. The movie opened to good response at the box office on the first day and a strong word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days.

Jersey has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 30 crore and its theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 26.60 crore. The stakes are really high on the film and it has to perform really well in its opening week. The movie has collected Rs 19.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days and fetched Rs 11.83 crore for its distributors. It is expected to recover their investments by the end of its first week.

Considering its hype, Jersey was expected to even better collection at the box office, but Kanchana 3 took a toll on its business, as it divided the screens and audience. On top it, its pirated copy is now posing a threat. The movie will have repeat audience, but the free download may keep them away from coming back to theatres. This will have a direct effect on its collection at the box office.

We at International Business Times, India, are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.