Telugu movie Jersey has garnered overwhelming response and reviews from Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and a host of other Tollywood celebs, who are bowled over by Nani's performance and Gautam Tinnanuri's direction.

Jersey is a sports drama that is about a kid asking his father for an Indian jersey that costs Rs. 500/- as his birthday gift in 1996. How much time it took for the dad to give a genuine jersey to his son for the rest of the story. Its trailer has had grabbed many eyeballs and along with film goers, many celebs were also eagerly waiting for its release. Some of them watched Jersey in the first show on the first day.

All those celebs were stunned by the heartwarming tale of Jersey and they could not control their excitement over the brilliant experience of the movie. They took to Twitter share their review on the movie. They could not stop heaping praises on Nani for his stellar performance and Gautam Tinnanuri for his amazing and direction. They also lauded actress Shraddha Srinath, musician Anirudh and other teammembers.

Here are some Telugu celebs reviews on Nani's Jersey shared on their Twitter account:

Junior NTR: #Jersey is an outstanding film that took me on a roller coaster ride. Hats off to Gautam Tinnanuri for choosing such a subject and executing it with conviction and brilliance. Kudos to the cast and crew who excelled and supported Gautam's vision. Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey

Allu Arjun: Just watched JERSEY. Brilliant heart touching film. I loved every aspect of it. Congratulations to the entire team. @NameisNani you rocked the show , your best film & best best performance by far. All artists & technicians did a splendid job. @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial nailed it . Last and most imp. the captain Gowtham Tinnanuri . Splendid work . Steady & Bold . Such a sweet film. Movie lovers ...its a Must watch.

Director Maruthi: #JERSEY is a wonderful sports drama, @NameisNani gari honest performance really touching & takes the film to next level. Dir @gowtam19 is genuine in every frame of the film @anirudhofficial BGM is brilliant ,Congratulations to my friends @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts for the success.@ShraddhaSrinath is apt in the character & a right debut into Telugu , Nice to see #SatyaRaj garu in another lovely character. Congratulations to all the cast & crew #Jersey

Meher Ramesh: #JERSEY is our Dear Natural Star @NameisNani 's DANGAL ,He Shines in the role of Arjun made us proud &won our Hearts again with his Master strokes of Performance Director #GowthamTinnanuri "Malli Raava " fame,Finest Content Driven Stroke and it's a Winner

Venky Kudumula: Such a brilliant film #Jersey is..!! Spellbound performance by @NameisNani, Terrific bgm by @anirudhofficial, well written and directed by @gowtam19 and excellent production values by @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 ! Congrats on out of the park hit !!

Gopi Mohan: #Jersey is an awesome movie.A brilliant work.@NameisNani 's life time best character.Fantastic performance.@ShraddhaSrinath Writer/Dir @gowtam19 's writing is so good.His vision & execution is class apart.Excellent music by @anirudhofficial Congratulations @SitharaEnts &Team

Sudheer Babu: #JERSEY will be celebrated and it will be remembered. The film stays with me. In love with @Nameisnani's performance. Brilliantly done @gowtam19 & @ShraddhaSrinath is a class act. Congratulations all

Aadhav Kannadhasan: Its never too late to dream ! #Jersey a beautiful movie that is filled with a lot of hope ! Brilliant performance by the whole team !! @NameisNani @ShraddhaSrinath ! @anirudhofficial young legend killed it .. @iamharishkalyan a neat cameo bro ! Go watch it guys

Sudheer Varma: Just watched #Jersey, Outstanding in every aspect. Congrats to the whole team @NameisNani @vamsi84 @gowtam19 @haarikahassine @anirudhofficial

Sree Vishnu: #JERSEY...what a film wow , amazing performance by @NameisNani !!!Must watch film !!! Direction by @gowtam19 is extraordinary and scintillating music by @anirudhofficial!!

Ram Achanta: #JERSEY is a fantastic emotional & inspirational journey of "Arjun".@NameisNani gives an Award Winning clap worthy performance & Gowtham handles the subject so well with many heart touching scenes.Congratulations to the whole team .

Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: Hats off to @NameisNani & @gowtam19 for their conviction in bringing an emotional and honest story. You guys made #TeluguCinema proud. #JERSEY stays in our hearts for very long time!

SKN: #JERSEY proves once again why @NameisNani is "NATURAL STAR", He nailed it Brilliant sports drama with heart touching emotions ,Dir @gowtam19 is Amazing talent, Hats off to all the cast & crew involved @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial Congratulations @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts

Neerajaa Kona: After watching JERSEY 3 times already... I can officially and safely say I am a FAN.... a fan of the film .. a fan of the director ... and an even bigger fan of Nani. Being part of Jersey was truly an emotional one for all of me... watch Jersey ppl! ❤️ @NameisNani @gowtam19 Andddd @ShraddhaSrinath congrats on ur stellar debut ❤️ ... Sarah was a beauty because of u #Jersey Andddd JERSEY would b incomplete without @anirudhofficial ..... that background score ❤️ uffff! Magic✨