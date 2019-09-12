Nani's Gang Leader, which is directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam fame, has registered a decent response in its pre-release business and its theatrical rights have fetched bigger price than that of Jersey.

Nani scored a hattrick success with Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori and MCA (Middle Class Abbayi). But his last three releases like Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Devadas and Jersey have failed to meet the expectations of their distributors. Hence, the actor has teamed up with Vikram Kumar to bring back his fallen glory.

Nani's Gang Leader is a family drama-thriller film will all commercial elements woo the mass. Its promos grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about the film. After seeing the hype, several leading distribution houses were vying their hands to bags its theatrical rights for various regions.

Nani's Gang Leader is set to hit the screens on September 13. A day ahead of its release, we hear that the makers have already sold out its theatrical rights for all the regions and they have fetched record prices. The movie has earned Rs 22 crore from the sale of its rights for the Telugu states, Rs 2 crore from rest of India and Rs 6 crore from its international rights. Its total business stands at Rs 30 crore.

The Vikram Kumar-directed film has beaten the records of Nani's Jersey and Krishnarjuna Yuddham (KY), which earned Rs 26.60 crore and Rs 27.30 crore, respectively, from the sale of their global theatrical rights. The price of its distribution rights is equal to that of Nani's blockbuster film MCA, which fetched Rs 30 crore.

Here are the area-wise prices of the theatrical rights of Nani's Gang Leader (NGL) and his last four release. The details are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.