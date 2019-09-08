Natural star Nani is all set to appear on Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 tonight to promote his upcoming movie Gang Leader, which is set for release on September 13. Viewers are excited to see him.

Written and directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Gang Leader is a family drama, which revolves around the story of a women's gang. Nani is playing the leader of this women's gang.

With a week away from its release, Nani is now busy with the promotions of the movie. The actor will be seen promoting the film on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 tonight. Star Maa has confirmed the news by releasing a promo. The TV channel tweeted, "Gangleader @NameisNani on the floor!!! #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa."

The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 shows Nani making a dashing entry on the stage and later connecting to the housemates through his trademark dialogue "Naa Nee TV." The housemates are all thrilled to see the actor on the stage. But the video does not offer a glimpse at his interaction with host Akkineni Nagarjuna.

However, Nani hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu and proved to be a successful host. But the actor was upset, as he was trolled heavily on social media on various occasions and declined to come back on the next season. The news of his guest appearance has thrilled the audience. This is how they responded to Star Maa's tweet.

Shwetha @shwetha0811

We BB fans r missing ur hosting Nani garu Wish u hosted #BiggBossTelugu3 too Wow Nani Garu Plz plz host remaining weekend episodes too #BiggBossTelugu3

CricFan @Cena87

Woah! Nani would be feeling nostalgic when he entered the BiggBoss set! Now I feel he is a better host!

Havish @havishmark111

malli chustha anukoledu Naa NI tv lo ....❤️

Ajay chaitanya @ajayaja143

Last season antee annam gani mimalni matram miss avutunnam andi avandoi #Nani garu #BiggBossTelugu3

Deepak @deepak121811

wow please come as host sir @NameisNani

Krishna ! GANGLEADER @NanicultFan

Naa Nee TV Waiting

Vidyadhar R!!@Vidyadhar_R