The pre-release event of director Vikram Kumar's Gang Leader, starring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan, will be held on Tuesday. The function will be live-streamed on Mythri Movie Makers' YouTube channel.

The event will be held at the Gurazada Kalakshetram, Vuda Comples, Siripuram CIR in Vishakapattanam (Vizag) from 6.00 pm. "Meet Natural Star @NameisNani and the Gang at #GangLeaderPreReleaseEvent on 10th September in Vizag #GangLeaderFromSept13th," tweeted Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers have also issued thousands of passes for Nani's fans to witness him address the pre-release event of Gang Leader. Besides, they have planned to live stream the function on its YouTube channel for other fans across the globe. They tweeted today, "#GangLeaderPreReleaseEvent LIVE from 6 PM here #GangLeaderFromSept13th."

Several celebs from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the pre-release event of Gang Leader. TV9 Telugu, NTV and some other channels will telecast the function live and also live-stream it on their YouTube channels. This event is set to grab a lot of attention to the movie.

Five months after the release of Jersey, Nani is once again set to dazzle the screens with his next outing Gang Leader, which is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on September 13.

Gang Leader is a comedy thriller film, which is going to be a treat for a family audience. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie another blockbuster for themselves as well as Nani. The actor his touring the Telugu states to promote it. He witnessed massive turns of fans at the publicity events in the VVIT College, Guntur and Vijayawada. He will visit other places in the coming days.

Gang Leader revolves around the story of a women's gang. Nani is playing the leader of this women's gang, while Priyanka, Lakshmi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Shriya Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu and Priyadarshi Pulikonda essay supporting roles in the movie.