The tallest point in Phase 2 of Namma Metro, Bengaluru Metro Rail project will lie at Jayadeva Interchange Metro Station. At present, the highest point in the elevated metro network is near Srirampura Metro Station along the Greenline in Rajajinagar. At a height of 23.3 metre above the ground, this is now overtaken by the Gottigere-Nagawara (Pink Line) stretch that will run 29.1 m above the road level at Jayadeva station.

Pink line to run 29.1m above

"In Phase 2, the Gottigere-Nagawara (Pink Line) stretch will run 29.1m above the road level at Jayadeva station and will soar over the RV Road- Bommasandra (Yellow line)," said BMRCL chief public relations officer BL Yashwanth Chavan.

He also added that the average of height of piers in Phase 1 is about 12m and its tallest pillar is at pier No. 195 near Srirampura station.

According to a BMRCL officer, the height o the pillars are affected by many factors. "The pier at Jayadeva will be one of the tallest pillars in the country once completed." The gradient and the slope are the two keys factors influencing this.

"Between Srirampura and Kuvempu Road," he explains, "there is a slope on the road which could be a reason for the height of the pillar."

The busy junction at Jayadeva Hospital junction is been remodelled by BMRCL to construct the new elevated road-cum-rail corridor. This will also interchange Metro station of Reach 5 line and Reach 6 line that respectively connects RV Road to to Bommasandra and Gottigere to Nagawara.

The other metro services, Yellow line and the Green line are 19.8m and 11.5m above the road level.