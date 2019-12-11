The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has good news for the citizens of Silicon Valley as Namma Metro operations in the city will be extended by 35 minutes from January 1, 2020.

In its statement, BMRCL said the last train from the four-terminal stations will depart between 11.25 - 11.40 pm. Instead of 11 pm, the last metro train from Baiyappanahalli, Yelachenahalli will leave at 11.35 pm and from Nagasandra the train will depart at 11.25 pm. The last service from Mysore Road station which is at 11.05 pm will be scheduled for 11.40 pm.

According to the release, the last metro from Majestic station will depart at 12 am into all terminal stations. The metro staffers will have a gap of 4 hours for the maintenance of the train and tracks as day operations will resume at 5 am, except for Sundays.

While many of the metro commuters and people working late night are happy with the extended timings, several claims that with the new timings the authorities must also ensure the safety of passengers.

Ashritha, a techie who works in Koramangala said that "Even though the initiative to extend metro timings is helpful for people like us who stays far, the government should also assure women's safety during these times".

"Usually I travel from Mahalakshmi Layout to Majestic on the metro and takes BMTC from there to reach office and with the extended timing I also wish that the concerned authorities will make better connectivity for the metro as it has no touch with Koramangala, where most of the tech companies are located," she said.