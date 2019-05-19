Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping two transgender women at knifepoint in Bengaluru. The incident happened in Koramangala on May 12.

The women, who hail from Assam, were scared to approach the police and feared how they will be treated. The News Minute states that with support from their friends and All Manipur Nupi Manbi Association (AMaNA).

The incident happened on May 12 when the two victims were at a house in Koramangala. The bell rang and thinking that it was the food they ordered, one of them opened the door to find three men brandishing knives. They forcefully entered the apartment and sexually assaulted the two women for the next two hours. The men held the knives at the back of the victims' neck to keep them in place, reports TNM.

"The three men put their knives on our necks and asked us to remove our dress. When we begged them to leave us alone, they threatened to harm us. We were afraid and we did not do what to do. We had no option," one of the victims told TNM.

"I had seen one of these attackers in the neighbourhood before," she added saying that they left the apartment immediately to their friend's place. However, the men, who somehow got hold of their phone number threatened them with dire consequences if they did not come back.

The three men were living in the same neighbourhood. One is a driver, the second man is a cook and the third assailant works as a supporting actor in the Kannada film industry.

"This is a racial attack targetted towards gender and sexual minority people. This also shows the layers of inhuman treatment that people from the trans community from the North East region who live in big cities across the country face," Santa Khurai, the president of the All Manipur Nupi Manbi Association was quoted as saying by TNM.