Actor Nalneesh Neel has heaped praises upon Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. He said that Ayushmann gives comfortable space to co-stars and working with him was a learning experience.

Actor Nalneesh Neel made his acting debut with Shudh Desi Romance in 2013. He featured in several big-ticket movies, including Raees, Fukrey Returns, Chhichhore, Manikarnika, and Sab Kushal Mangal. He is seen playing a pivotal role in director Shooting Sircar's film Gulabo Sitaboo, which is streaming on Amazon prime from June 12.

Nalneesh Neel is thrilled to work with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo. He said, "I have seen his films and he has done a great job. So I was very much excited to know that Ayushmaann is working with us too. We used to have lot of fun on sets off screen. He used to mimic my gesture. He always gives comfortable space to his actors. I got to learn a lot from him. I hope I get to work more with him in future."

The young actor added, "The whole experience of the film was a memorable one for me. When we went to his place for reading and our shoots in Lucknow were all great experiences. There are many interesting scenes in film which you will get to see and I cherish them so much. Even with Shoojit Sircar it was really phenomenal and feel fortunate to get casted by him."

However, Gulabo Sitabo has opened to mixed response from critics and viewers, who say that Amitabh and Ayushmann's comic timing entertains you for an hour. But the remaining film is a bore-fest with its slow-paced screenplay. They add that it is good that the movie did not release in the cinema halls.