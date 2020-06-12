Director Shoojit Sircar's Hindi movie Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has received mixed reviews and ratings from Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel, other critics and viewers.

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film and Juhi Chaturvedi has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The makers could not release it in the cinema halls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon Prime Video started streaming it worldwide from 12.00 am on June 12.

Gulabo Sitabo story: Set in Lucknow, the movie is about two scheming men (Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana), who get caught up in a game of one upmanship. Each one tries to attract other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

Analysis: Gulabo Sitabo has a unique story with a different concept. Clean comedy, dialogues, comic timing, interesting turns and twists keep you entertained and engaged. But after an hour, the film turns immensely slow and boring. Junky script and ludicrous screenplay makes it a long humdrum watch. It is the worst movie of Shoorjit Sircar say the critics and viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have delivered brilliant performances, which are the saving grace of Gulabo Sitabo. Their comic timing make you burst in to laughter. The movie has decent production values and charming cinematography, music and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics and viewers.

Here are some critics and viewers reviews and ratings for Gulabo Sitabo:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #GulaboSitabo : WONDERFUL. Rating: 3½ #ShoojitSircar gets it right yet again... Effective writing - garnished with wicked humour - is its USP... Unforeseeable finale a big plus... #BigB, #Ayushmann in super form... Worth watching! #GulaboSitaboReviewr

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

#GulaboSitabo Rating- ⭐️ FIASCO - Weakest film of Ayushman & Shoojit Sircar careers. Film is immensely slow & boring. Junky script & ludicrous screenplay makes it a long humdrum watch. Amit ji Act is the only saving grace. CATASTROPHIC disappointment. #GulaboSitaboreview Film will test your patience after an hour. I guarantee film would have tanked badly at the box office if it had released in theaters . Wondering why maestro Shoojit da chose to direct it & why Ayshman & Amit ji chose to act in it.Headache of epic proportion it is #GulaboSitabo

Neel Joshi @neeljoshiii

No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution

Arunprasad @itsarun2008

#GulaboSitabo It's been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still I'm not over it. Because of the each characters in the movie. These kind of characters are cake walk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant. But my love for the movie increased when non seasoned actors who performed equally well be it the kids, A friend character of Mirza , a physically disabled person, even the person who comes with Vijay Raaj with arch Dept board. @ShoojitSircar Last but not the least my fav Begum character. Brilliant last 15 mins. That was a sweet surprise. Still I'm laughing thinking about it. @SrBachchan Sir ur an inspiration for millions of young budding actors and film makers. Age is just a number ur thirst of doing good roles. Is def an example for many. The scene on a rickshaw during the climax. . And I didn't see @ayushmannk in a single frame. I only saw Baankey. Finally we need more writers like Juhi Chaturvedi. @PrimeVideoIN

Shitiz @Shitiz_Sriv

Most Boring Film ever. Thank God it was not released in Theaters.Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between. Why did they even make it? #GulaboSitabo

Pransha Singh @pransha0909

#GulaboSitabo what a masterpiece !!! @SrBachchan has once again laid out one of the finest performances ever!

Javed @javedluvscinema

#GulaboSitabo What in the actual fuck is this,glad they went for ott release. The weakest work of shoojith sircar so far . You can happily skip it.

@Priyaa_sankar

#GulaboSitabo is an in & out total entertainer, seriously my cheeks are hurting now @ayushmannk do i need to say it? U were ofc phenomenal, the slang u just killed it Baankey ws way too funny @ShoojitSircar sir beautiful creation hai aapki i loved the writing actually

Nitin Malik @imnitinmalik

Skipped my work to watch #GulaboSitabo but didnt stand upto the mark.. Very slow movie... I watched this movie in installments... @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk nailed it again with their performances. Only 2 stars

Vandana Sukhija

I just watched the movie. Dialogues, comic timing, acting, screenplay, turns, and twists, all these together make it a good movie. Those who watch a movie for peppy music won't like it much. But those who like a movie with a different story, clean comedy, different concept, they're gonna like it.

VIRAL SHOW

A nice comedy movie with a nice story and charming cinematography. Really like it.story was so different by Juhi chaturbedy like she had written in past (piku October vicky donor madras cafe )with Avik Mukhopadhyay's cinematography it looks so real to believe in circumstances.chemistry and acting of Big B and Ayushman was so good as expected. Over all a nice clean comedy drama by shoojit sircar. Must see.

Shreya Joshi

Cute movie with a lot of warm and funny moments. Gets boring in the middle. One time watch. Watch it for the fantastic actors and the plot twist you won't anticipate.

Jothish Nair