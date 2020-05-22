Gulabo Sitabo is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. Ever since the release of the film was announced, a lot has been said and debated. Today, the trailer of the film dropped and the reviews are now coming in.

As the film garners its audience, some early reviews of the trailer came from some credible sources. Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Sujoy Ghosh have given the film a nod, sharing their opinions.

Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar will be releasing on Amazon Prime on June 12. Ever since the news arrived that the film would be seeing a digital release, the industry has seen a rift between those who see OTT releases as an undeniable feature of the future and those who see theatrical releases making a comeback in a big way.

The film's makers who are now ploughing ahead with the digital release, dropped the movie's trailer earlier today. Gulabo Sitabo's trailer is receiving love for the banter shared by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana both fine actors, moreover the dialogue seems relatable and endearing.

While early reviews are pouring in, some Bollywood filmmakers have also taken to social media to laud the team on the trailer. Anurag Kashyap wrote his thoughts after seeing the video, "Hahaha love the trailer of Gulabo Sitaabo .. so relatable .. so funny super @ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi maza aayega dekhne me @ayushmannk aur @SrBachchan @brijkala #Vijayraaz"

Sujoy Ghosh who has been calling the film one the best releases, a film everybody is waiting to watch already, expressed, "YES!!! super duper."

Hopefully, the movie too will impress once it hits the screens across 200 countries worldwide next month.