Ayushmann Khurrana has always been inspired by Amitabh Bachchan since his childhood and it was his dream to share screen with the legend. Shoojit Sircar's next Gulabo Sitabo made his life-long dream come true. On the release day of the film on a digital platform, Ayushmann has penned a note recounting his first impression of seeing the iconic superstar on the big screen.

"Whenever a young person in our country wants to step into the field of acting, his goal is Amitabh Bachchan. There was a dialogue in my last film that 'Bachchan can't be made, you are just born Bachchan'. As a child when I saw 'Hum' in Neelam cinema in Chandigarh and saw the big Bachchan (he is lovingly called Big B) on the Big screen; I felt such a surge of energy within me and that's when I decided that I will become an actor," Ayushmann said.

He further added, "My first TV shoot was done in Mukesh Mills and this was the place where Jumma Chumma De De from Hum was shot! That day I got the 'I have arrived' feeling. If this was the situation back then, you might be thinking what feeling I must be going through today!"

Ayushmann also thanked his mentor Shoojit Sircar for uniting him with his biggest matinee idol. "In Gulabo Sitabo, this celebrity stood before me as a 'co' artist and the attitude of our characters in the film was such that we had to 'endure' each other a lot. In reality, I cannot say anything to such a big star like him. I would like to thank Shoojit Da for this amazing experience for showing me in the same frame with a superhero like Amitabh Bachchan. You are my Guru, I have reached here by holding your hand," he said.