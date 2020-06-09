Usually, at a time of a film release, huge promotions are carried out to make sure people rush to the theatres to catch a show. Now with COVID situation, that's all a thing of the past. Still, social media challenges are still useful in engaging people when a film is near.

Gulabo Sitabo's makers and cast have made their own challenge for everybody to take on. The challenge is literally a mouthful. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan have shared the challenge on social media and have tagged Bollywood's celebrities to pick it up as well.

Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on June 12, Bollywood's first big release since the pandemic struck, but only on digital. The film has been in the news due to its disruption of the theatrical release format. It will be interesting to see how the film fares as Bollywood seeks to emerge victorious through the crisis.

The Shoojit Sircar-directed film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is one the highly anticipated films of 2020. As the film's release is just around the corner, the actors have invited friends from the industry to take on the tongue-twister challenge.

The challenge is to say the tongue-twister five times continuously. Between the two of them, Ayushmann manages to nail it, and he writes on Instagram, "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. I nominate @karanjohar @varundvn @badboyshah @arjunkapoor @taapsee to do this challenge. "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo, Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo."

Varun Dhawan decided he was going to have to write this down if he had to memorize it. Wise choice, maybe we'll be seeing his video on this soon!

Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand suffered a bit of a struggle in the challenge, "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek me! (Just need to say this tongue twister 5 times...You all shall try...If you do then it'll be silver barring me.) @ayushmannk @deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @virat.kohli @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar."

It'll be interesting to see all these stars take a shot at it and if they'll add a twist or two.