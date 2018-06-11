Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kamlakar Pohankar and four of his family members have been brutally hacked to death at Aradhana nagar of Nagpur.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 1.30 am on Monday (June 11). The crime came to light when calls to Pohankar's family residence went unanswered.

Family member suspected

Apart from Pohankar, the other victims have been identified as his wife Archana, 40, their daughter Vedanti, 12, a nephew Ganesh Palatkar, four and an elderly woman Mirabai, 70.

"According to preliminary investigations, they were attacked and killed by some sharp weapons as they slept. There were no signs of struggle or robbery. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," IANS quoted a police official as saying.

DCP crime Sambhaji Madam and Zonal DCP Nilesh Bharne and senior members of the crime branch and a mobile forensic van reached the crime scene as soon as the news of the murder surfaced.

According to a local news outlet, the cops suspect that the 45-year-old BJP worker and his family members were killed by a close aide or relative. The police are probing the role of Pohankar's brother-in-law, who they feel was involved in the massacre.

Pohankar's brother-in-law is a murder accused and was released from jail a few days ago. The cops are suspecting him of murder as his two-wheeler was recovered from the place.

However, all angles are being investigated as Pohankar, is said to be involved in a dispute over his 10-acre plot, reported IANS.

Creative Commons

Missing BJP activist's body found

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the body of a 45-year-old BJP activist, who had gone missing eight days ago, was found in AMR Dam in Bantwal's Shamboor on Sunday (June 11).

The activist Ramesh Gowda's highly decomposed body was identified with the help of a tattoo on his hand.