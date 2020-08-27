Actress-turned-politician Nagma has slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, saying that she keeps talking rubbish and demands security herself following her false propaganda of nepotism.

Nagma is active on social media and is known for her criticism against the ruling BJP government. The Congress leader has now intensified her attacked and tweeted this morning (August 27), "What's happening in #UP people are being shot dead day in and day our Prashasan Uttar Pradesh ki lachaar hai ya lachchar! Andher nagri chi upay Raja."

Nagma added, "The Delhipolice under bjp is so wishywashy abt everything #DelhiRiots2020,beating students in diff uni's, beating this poor kid mercilessly during COVID-19 everything including evn being by Kapil Mishras side while he threatens the people they brush off everything under the carpet."

Last night, Kangana Ranaut, who is fighting against nepotism, made startling revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood and said, "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars." She alleged that her mentor used to spike her drinks and sedate her to prevent her from going to cops.

Kangana Ranaut also said that she is ready to help the NCB expose Bollywood, if the central government provides her protection. She tweeted, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed."

The Congress leader mocked Kangana Ranaut's claims, in reply to Press Trust of India's tweet that read, "Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, found hanging at their store in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk; suicide note recovered from spot cites financial crisis as reason for taking extreme step: Police."

Nagma tweeted, "Sad. The #EconomicCrisis in our country is deteriorating but ModiJi busy feeding birds #KanganaRanawat keeps talking rubbish, demands Security for herself following her false propaganda of Nepotism insiderv/soutsider which killed #SSR.industry gv her,her opportunities,opportunists!"