Nagarjuna is worried about daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni. Nagarjuna is annoyed with the whole controversy around Family Man season 2. The veteran actor has been asked to stay quiet on the matter but he is not ready to let the stress get to Samantha. Even though Nagarjuna himself has seen enough of such controversies and protests, when it comes to his children, the actor's claws come out.

A report states that Nagarjuna is quite fond of daughter-in-law Samantha and doesn't like his children being attacked. "Nagarjuna is no stranger to protests and attacks. But he won't tolerate his children being attacked. And Sam, as he affectionately calls her, is like a daughter of the family. Nagarjuna gets very upset to see any of his children in a vulnerable situation," says a Bollywood Hungama report. The report also states that Nagarjuna feels that the protests are "premature" and "annoying".

When the trailer of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 2 dropped online, fans were quick to jump to conclusions about Samantha's character. They have accused Samantha of hurting their sentiments by portraying the role which shows her linked with terrorist organizations. However, as per reports, even Samantha has been asked to lay low until the series premieres to clear the air.

Samantha, on the other hand, has been quite excited to be associated with the project and playing a pivotal role. Family Man 2 would mark Samantha's debut in Hindi OTT world. Talking about being a part of the espionage drama, she told Indian Express, "I saw the reviews on the first day, and I had high expectations. I think doubts were cleared moments after its release. Everyone was hooked. I was feeling mighty proud. It was my biggest accomplishment."