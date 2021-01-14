Raj and DK's Family Man had set new standards of writing in the web domain. The series will be back with the second season in 2021. Earlier, when IBT had an exclusive conversation with Raj and DK, the two writers had kept their fingers crossed and said, "We took that thought our initially in our career, saying that let's not worry about which way we are going to go because there's no way we can make one film on Zombies, or a feminist ghost or a vada pav eating secret agent, or a Glitch that is a short film, we are going to stick very hard to the argument that cannot worry about which way can we go."

Years from now, it was nearly impossible to imagine that a tale of a middle-class man working as an intelligence officer would ever end up becoming a huge hit unless helmed by a Khan or Kapoor. Manoj Bajpayee, known for building a reliable reputation in the alternative paradigm of the Hindi film industry.

The Family Man season 2 plot

The web domain has given prominence to various talents who lurked around in the silver screen as supporting cast or never got an opportunity at all. The Family Man dropped its teaser and forced us to ask a lot of questions, something beyond the plot structure. The shot sequences range from crane shots, bird view of Delhi's entire Connaught Place, to track in sequences.

The second season is dated to release on February 2021.