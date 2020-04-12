Samantha Akkineni can be given the title of social media queen. She is so active on social media and at the same time, her huge fan following always make sure that they know what she is up to. Also, her fans always want to know what is cooking in the lives of their favourite celebrity.

The Super Deluxe actress always keeps her fans posted. It could be her film-related updates or her personal life moments with husband Chay and friends, she always shares them with fans. But ever since the industry shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, the actress has been silent on social media, strangely, leaving the fans in confusion. Except for one or two posts since lockdown, the actress hasn't posted anything since the last couple of weeks.

Samantha is a fitness freak and uploads many videos on her workouts earlier. But now, she has stopped doing so. In recent times, there have been a lot of rumours that Samantha is planning her pregnancy and many online reports have written that the actress is hiding something from her media and fans. Also, something is fishy and we can smell it.

Most of the actresses are promoting themselves a lot during this lockdown, by constantly giving updates, and providing beauty tips, cooking tips and a lot more. But Samantha hasn't even posted a single picture of herself.

'She feels that this is the time she can spend time with her husband'

As per a leading daily, and a source close to the actress, "She feels that this is the time she can spend time with her husband Naga Chaitanya, so she has made it a completely private time, and is avoiding posts."

On the work front, Samantha is said two Tamil films in her kitty. She is doing a triangular love story with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has an Ashwin Saravanan directorial, which is a horror thriller. It is said, she has given a nod to play the titular role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathhamma. An official confirmation is awaited.