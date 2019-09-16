After having dabbled with mythological, historical, costume dramas and even the negative terrain, Sourabh Raaj Jain, for the first time, is shaking his leg on dance reality show Nach Baliye. Sourabh has participated in the show with his real-life Baliye Ridhima Jain.

For a non-dancer, Sourabh says he never thought he could do all that he's been able to pull off. "I saw Nach Baliye as a challenge. Honestly, I am not even a 'baraati' dancer. I would always make a face when someone would mention dance and here I am today participating in a dance reality show. For me, it was a challenge and a way to step out of the day to day fictional characters we play and actually try something new!"

Sourabh has been residing in Umeragaon for the last few years while his wife Ridhima was taking care of the family and children. "Ridhima has been my backbone and support. She's only doing this show because she knew how important it was for me to try something new. And she has surprised us all! Considering she is not an actress, she has been growing week by week and in fact despite injuries and hospital visits, Ridhima has managed to pull it all off."

The actor, who was juggling between Umergaon and Mumbai, says: "The last few months have actually been a lot of sleepless nights as I was doing two shows together, Chandragupta Maurya being shot outside Mumbai. I am glad finally I can concentrate on just one as it was quite taxing to shoot in the day and rehearse at night. But there are no qualms as I am quite happy about the versatility I have been able to prove on stage. My two left feet may have just turned right as we have managed to do everything from Bollywood freestyle, Contemporary, Tango to Paso Doble, Aerial, Yakshagana Folk Dance and even Kathak. Believe me when I say I didn't even know the names of some of these forms but week after week, I am on a crash course learning a new dance form, getting into a new avatar and that is a huge treat for the actor inside me!"