This year, Nach Baliye has been more about drama than dancing. From ex-couples fight to injuries, Nach Baliye 9 has been the talk of the town. And soon, viewers will witness wild card entries, who will compete along with other couples on the show to win the trophy.

Rumour has it that the makers will introduce four jodis on the show, out of which two will be new couples and the other two will be eliminated ex-couples.

According to a Tellychakkar report, Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Anurag Basu's sister Nivedita in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been approached to participate along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. The report also said that Pooja is quite interested in being part of it.

On the other hand, eliminated ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who consistently made news for their arguments both on and off-screen, have been approached as one of the wildcard entries. In fact, the duo has agreed and will soon re-enter the show. Another eliminated ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev have been approached by the makers as well.

Actor Avinash Sachdev and his girlfriend Palak Purswani are likely to enter Nach Baliye 9 as new jodi.

"Four jodis are coming in very soon as wild card entries. Ex-couple, Vishal and Madhurima, who recently got eliminated, have agreed to be back on the show. Besides them, Avinash Sachdev with his girl friend, Palak Purswani is also joining the show. Urvashi and Anuj have been approached but since Urvashi is on a holiday, she hasn't confirmed her participation yet. But if all goes well, she may be on board too," a source told SpotboyE.com.

The four wild card jodis will shoot their episode on September 9.