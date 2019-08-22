Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, who are currently performing on the ninth season of Nach Baliye, have been teasing us with their upcoming performance on their respective social media.

Fans are already aware that their upcoming performance is a spooky vampire act. Anita had to spend two hours on the makeup chair to get into the look of a vampire with face painting, vampire fangs, and elaborate costume to compliment the act.

If you thought a dance reality show was just about dance, you were mistaken. There is a lot that goes on before an act that is performed on stage. Since the conception of the act, there is a lot of thought, technical and creative details that are looked into until the final performance by contestants.

We have also been informed that the couple had to take a two-day magic workshop specifically for the act. The act supposedly has three magic tricks and going by Anita's recent Instagram post, one of them comprises of her body being split into halves. To get the stunts right Anita & Rohit had to spend hours learning stage magic and taking a workshop.

The dedication and perseverance with which the couple is performing week-after-week has totally impressed us. Even Rohit, who is a non-dancer, is surprising everyone with his power-packed dance moves.

During the first episode, when it was revealed to the judges that Rohit didn't dance even at his own wedding, a shocked and surprised Raveena had said, "I am flabbergasted, I couldn't take my eyes off Rohit, he completely owned the performance, Rohit was like an atom bomb that burst on stage." She ended with telling Anita, "Aapke ghar mai hi competition hai' (The competition is in your house)."

Anita, popular for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, was offered the show previously as well. "Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn't materialise. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn't refuse," BollywoodLife quoted her as saying.