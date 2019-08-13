We are yet to recover from the latest episode of Nach Baliye 9. The concept for this week was 'Hum, Tum Aur Woh'. While every contestant had their unique interpretation of 'woh', fans' favourite jodi Anita H Reddy and Rohit Reddy's performance was the one that astonished us.

The duo, who after receiving a phenomenal response in the first week had to skip a performance owing to Rohit's ill-health, bounced back and how! They mesmerised everyone with their power-packed act and won everyone's hearts again.

Having not received a single ounce of criticism yet and garnering praises from audience and judges alike; the duo seems to be the front-runners towards winning the trophy.

The couple performed without music, enacting the role of people who are hard of hearing and voice-less. Contestants, judges and audience alike were left astonished. Govinda even went on to say that a dance performance without music isn't a performance until everyone was left stunned and surprised by their very unique twist of 'woh'.

Post their performance, the couple went on to get a well-deserved Hi5, Govinda praised the couple and their choreographer for thinking out of the box and using voice as their 'woh'. Judge Ahmed Khan, while praising Rohit, informed Govinda that in spite of Rohit being a non-dancer, non-actor, who's never faced the camera, he did not just dance but danced without music and without missing a beat.

What Rohit and Anita, who are both non-dancers, have done is truly commendable. They have raised the standard of the reality dance show and are a jodi to be reckoned with.