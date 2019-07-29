The first episode of Nach Baliye 9 just aired and we are still recovering from the high energy of the entire episode. Anita Hassanandani Ready and Rohit Reddy who are deemed as the strongest contestants on the show gave us one of the most power-packed performances of the episode filled with ample amount of oomph, parkour, aerial and lifts.

With feathers, frills, and voluminous hair the couple looked every bit from the 70s. They danced to the quintessential cabaret number by Helen, 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' which compelled the audiences, judges, and co-contestants to stand up and dance. Apart from the act that caught judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan's by surprise was Rohit's confidence and dance on the stage.

A non-dancer, Rohit had earlier mentioned that he was made to stand behind at his wedding sangeet performance. Just like the judges, we refuse to believe that story. He looked every bit made for the stage and camera, Raveena shocked and surprised said, 'I am flabbergasted, I couldn't take my eyes off Rohit, he completely owned the performance, Rohit was like an atom bomb that burst on stage.' She ended with telling Anita, 'Aapke ghar mai hi competition hai' (The competition is in your house)

Anita, popular for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, was offered the show previously as well. "Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn't materialise. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn't refuse," BollywoodLife quoted her as saying.

In an interaction with IANS, Anita had opened up about her desire to be a part of the show and was quoted as saying, "I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments."

We wish them all the luck for their upcoming performances.