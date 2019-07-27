Social media's favourite couple Anita Hassanandani Reddy and husband Rohit Reddy are undoubtedly the most sought-after couple on Nach Baliye stage this season. The couple often makes headlines for their adorable social media PDA giving fans a glimpse of their day-to-day adventures.

Ever since the couple has started shaking their legs together for Nach Baliye, we are getting many glimpses into their adorable chemistry and dynamics through their BTS videos. From on-stage fun to dance rehearsals, the couple has been giving us sneak-peeks from the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

Recently, both Anita and Rohit took to their respective social media platforms to post pictures and videos of their upcoming performance. Donning a sparkly pink dress and black suit the couple seems to be giving us 70s vibe and we can only assume what a power-packed performance it's going to be.

Rohit's post read, 'Are y'all excited to watch us perform this weekend?' with a bewitching picture of him on his knees at the feet of his lady love while Anita posted a fun video of the two having their little party on the stage of Nach Baliye with the caption, 'He's all 'Reddy' to set the stage on fire!

We definitely can't keep calm and are all 'Reddy' to watch the performance unfold.