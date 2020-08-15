After wrapping up Naagin 4, the supernatural show quickly returned with its fifth season. The premiere episode saw the grand entry of Hina Khan as Adi Naagin. Hina only had a cameo appearance along with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar and had already bid adieu to the show. In the series, her character would be narrating her story and how she got cursed.

The new leads of Naagin 5 is Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. As ardent fans of the fantasy drama are excited to watch the show, let's take a look at the net worth of the cast of Naagin 5.

Hina Khan: Hina is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to popularity with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Akshara for good eight years. Post quitting the hit show, Hina went on to feature in some top-rated shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, it was her outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 that grabbed her global attention. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

Reportedly, the gorgeous actress is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry and charges a whopping Rs1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakhs for each episode. According to a report in Republic World, Hina's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million (approximately Rs 37 crore).

Surbhi Chandna: According to the portal, the gorgeous actress' net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2020. Surbhi rose to fame with her role in Qubool Hai and but her fan following doubled with her role of Annika in Ishqbaaaz. Apparently, Surbhi used to charge a hefty amount of Rs 69,000 per episode for her show.

Mohit Malhotra: Mohit's net worth is reportedly $2 million, which is around Rs 15 crores as per a few reports. Mohit had been part of shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja and Daayan. In Naagin 5, the actor plays the character of Naag Hriday.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: According to a few reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million - $5 million (Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore). The actor previously played a key role in Kundali Bhagya. In Naagin 5, Dheeraj portrayed the character of Cheel Aakesh, who's n obsessive lover.