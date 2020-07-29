Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 is grabbing a lot of attention as the supernatural show is nearing its finale. Naagin 4 has Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) and Anita Hassanandani (Vishakha) in lead roles while Rashami Desai (Shalakha) had joined just before the lockdown.

To make the finale episode a grand success, the makers are set to treat its viewers by bringing back the Naagins from the previous seasons - Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan. Surbhi was seen in Naagin 3 as Bela while Adaa was part of the previous seasons as Shesha.

Although the fourth season of the massively popular fantasy drama series was a hit among the masses, producer Ekta Kapoor decided to scrap it off due to the long gap in shooting the weekend shows due to coronavirus lockdown. The makers, however, are set to return with the fifth season immediately after wrapping up the current season.

What fans can expect in finale episode?

According to a report in the Times of India, the finale episode will have a showdown between Bela and Brinda versus Shesha and Shalakha leaving the viewers at the edge of their seats. It is believed that the grand finale will be on the ongoing quest for Naagmani.

Pictures from the sets:

Several pictures of the actresses in their stunning Naagin look are doing the rounds. All the four Naagins - Nia, Rashami, Adaa and Surbhi - have shared a few pictures of them on social media goofing around and having fun on sets.