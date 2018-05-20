Stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI) has finally crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in 16 days, but it is yet to recover the distributors' investment on it.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India had a decent hype created by its promos before its release in the cinema halls. The makers had also shelled out a decent sum on its promotion. Allu Arjun, who has delivered back-to-back hits in recent years, has done a lot of hard work to get into the skin of his role. The actor hoped that the movie would make a good collection and become another hit film in his career.

The Vakkantham Vamsi-directed movie opened to fantastic response, but a mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India collected Rs 79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week and earned Rs 46.70 crore for its global distributors.

In its second week, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India clashed with two new releases like Mahanati and Mehbooba, which not only forced it out of many theatres but also took a toll on its collection. The movie reportedly witnessed over 70 percent drop in its business, when compared to its first-week collection.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 18.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second week, taking its 14-day total collection to Rs 97.50 crore gross. It smashed the lifetime record of S/O Satyamurthy (Rs 91 crore gross) and became the fourth highest grossing film for Allu Arjun after Race Gurram, Sarrainodu and DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Having witnessed further dip, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India estimated to have collected approximately Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its third Friday and Saturday. Its 16-day total collection has reached Rs 100.50 crore gross. It has become the fourth film of Allu Arjun to achieve this feat.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India fetched Rs 75 crore from its theatrical rights and the movie is estimated to have Rs 55 crore for its distributors. The movie is yet to return them Rs 21.25 crore, but its current pace of collection shows that it will incur huge losses to the distributors.