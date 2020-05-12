In a blood-chilling murder of an elderly couple in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, on Sunday, May 10 night, the Konankunte police have arrested a 25-year-old man who murdered them to take revenge on his brother-in-law.

According to the police, the murderer, Rakesh D, an electrical contractor had stabbed to death the old age couple living in RBI Layout in JP N agar, when their son Naveen BJ was reportedly not at home.

Old aged couple killed over revenge

Rakesh, says the police, is the brother in law of Naveen. Naveen's wife Pavithra D, from Avalahalli did not get along and had recently returned to her parents' house. Rakesh who was infuriated on this had threatened to take revenge against Naveen on this.

On Sunday night, the 25-year-old Rakesh, reportedly barged in to Naveen's home, brutally stabbing to death the old aged couple, Govindappa, 65, and his wife Shanthamma, 55 who were alone at home then. Naveen had stepped out for an errand when the accused broke in to the house for the attack.

The couple were found dead in the pool of blood when Naveen returned back home.

The Konankunte police had registered the case on the double murder and have been thoroughly reviewing the CCTV footage and all the possible eyewitnesses.

They had also questioned Naveen and had suspected their relatives to be the brains behind the murder as Naveen had reported on clashes between his parents and relatives on property.

With the detailed reviewing of the CCTV footage, the cops were able to trace Rakesh's involvement in the case. He was captured entering their house on Sunday night, said the police sources. Upon further questioning, he confessed the crime to the officials.

The terrifying incident amid the lockdown has stirred much panic among the residents. The police have taken the culprit for further investigation procedures.