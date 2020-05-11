A 65-year-old retired government employee and his wife were found brutally murdered in their house in RBI Layout at JP Nagar on Sunday, May 10 evening. According to the police, the murder came to light when their son, who was reportedly not at home during the attack, returned back.

Brutual murder of old couple

The deceased, Govindappa, 65, and his wife Shanthamma were found stabbed to death at their home in JP Nagar.

"The assailants entered the house late in the evening and stabbed the couple to death. The incident came to light when their son returned home," said a senior police officer.

A case of double murder has been registered at the Konanakunte police station.

The police suspect a property dispute between the elderly couple and their relatives as the motive behind the brutal murder, which must have led them to hire the killers for the job.

The police also told the media, "A team has been formed to investigate the case. We are questioning family members, including the son, collecting footage from CCTV cameras, and talking to possible eye-witnesses."

The son, who reportedly was not there at home with the deceased couple, has been questioned by the officers. The duo was found stabbed to death, as per the reports, sometime after their son stepped out for an errand.

The police are hence thoroughly reviewing the CCTV footages while collecting all the possible eye-witnesses of the incident.

The terrifying incident amid the lockdown has created panic among the residents.