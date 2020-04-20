Lockdown days have seemingly affected people across all sectors in different ways. With the economy falling on one side and many losing their jobs, the national lockdown and coronavirus pandemic has strongly hit rock bottom for mankind.

Another looming crisis during these days is the mounting number of cases on domestic violence against women. With most of the husbands and wives 'locked' in their homes, more cases of attacks against women have been reported.

NCW provides WhatsApp number for alerts

On this light, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has come up with measures to provide easy access to the Commission's help for the women across the country. The Commission has launched a WhatsApp number to which the women facing abuse can send alerts.

The number doesn't allow any calls or messages and is made available only for these lockdown days.

With the new feature provided through WhatsApp, the Commission looks ahead to curb all sorts of domestic violence and abuses against women during the lockdown period.

The Commission has also publicized the email address of its members. Additionally, they have been receiving complaints on social media and through its online portal too.

Not only domestic abuse, but rape cases are also reported across the country. Recently, a blind woman, living alone in her apartment in Bhopal was raped by a man who entered her room through the balcony door. Her husband was stranded in Rajasthan due to the immediate implementation of the lockdown.

According to the NCW's reports, it has registered nearly 587 domestic violence complaints between March 23 and April 16 - a significant surge from 396 complaints received in the previous 25 days between February 27 and March 22.