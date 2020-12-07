One person has died and at least 340 people -- including children and women -- have fallen ill due to some "mystery illness" in Eluru Municipal Corporation of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh since Saturday evening.

Initially, authorities suspected that water contamination could be the reason behind the disease but that was ruled out by Sunday evening. In a report, West Godavari district collector Mutyala Raju Revu stated that there was no pattern to suggest that water contamination could be a possible reason.

Authorities rush to ascertain source of illness

The district administration said that test reports of samples of milk, water from several localities, the blood samples of patients and their cerebral spinal fluid showed nothing was abnormal. Those who drink boiled water and mineral water also fell sick, it said.

The samples have been sent to Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad for further tests and the reports are awaited.

"People from areas where Eluru municipal water distribution is not available also fell sick. In some houses, one or two persons fell sick. Even those who drink only mineral water daily also fell sick," the district collector said in the report, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

There is no age restriction for the sickness, the report said.

Symptoms of 'mystery illness'

Patients who contracted the "mystery illness" complained of epilepsy for 3-5 minutes which happens to be non-recurring, vomiting, headache, backache, general weakness and mental tension, the state government said, adding that the sickness did not spread from one person to other as of now and its intensity is low.

A medical officer at Eluru Government Hospital said the patients complained of burning eyes, according to The Indian Express. At least 157 people are undergoing treatment in two hospitals in Eluru while 168 people have been discharged following treatment. Most of the patients belong to Eluru urban areas.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the Eluru Municipal Corporation office.

CM Jagan meets patients

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital and inquired about the health of patients and assured them of all help. During a review meeting, the officials concerned told the chief minister that all tests are normal.

"The officials said that they have conducted tests for drinking water from various parts of the town, all reports are normal. Tests for the presence of heavy metals in water showed no traces either. Tests for viruses have come negative and CT scans are normal. "Reasons for the sickness are not yet traced," said the chief minister's office.

The chief minister has directed the officials to keep under observation even those who were discharged and ordered to place one higher official from Medical and Health department at Eluru.

Central team rushes to Eluru

According to the Vice President's office, three-member Central teams have been sent to Eluru to assist doctors there in the treatment of the patients.

TDP alleges mishandling

Former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has accused the state government of mishandling the situation. "With more than 250 people now affected, the situation in #Eluru is worsening. I demand an impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident. Floods, cyclone or healthcare, the YSRCP Govt has been caught napping in emergency situations," he said in a tweet.