In a shocking video that made waves on social media showing two minor class 12th students of Andhra Pradesh's Government Junior College in Rajamahendravaram getting married inside a classroom.

The incident is said to have taken place earlier in November. The one minute video shows the boy tying a knot around the girl's neck in an empty classroom, even as another classmate can be heard asking them to hurry up, as others might come.

Later, the another classmate directs the boy to apply the 'bottu' (bindi) on the girl's forehead, a symbolic sacred ritual from a husband towards the wife in Hindu culture. As the video ended, she asked both of them to stand side by side, indicating preparation for capturing some wedding photographs.

Andhra Police takes cognisance, college gives TC to the minor couple

Andhra Pradesh police took suo moto cognizance of the video of a minor couple getting married inside a classroom that has gone viral on social media, and informed the Department of Women and Children Development about the same, the police said on Thursday.

"The video came to our notice, but nobody complained about it. Neither the parents of the couple nor the school management reported it. But we have taken the suo moto cognizance of the matter and informed the matter to officials of the Department of Women and Children Development, they will look into the matter," said B Venkateswara Rao, Circle Inspector of Two Town police station, Rajamahendravaram, as per reports.

After the video surfaced, the college administration gave transfer certificates (TC) to the couple along with another student who co-operated them in the whole setup.