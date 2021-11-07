Kartik Aaryan being removed from Dostana 2 created a major uproar on social media and the Bollywood circuit. What led to the fallout between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan remains unknown but the whole controversy had set many tongues wagging. While many said it was Aaryan's starry tantrums that led to the fall-out, many said it happened due to the alleged break-up of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions had said in their official statement. While Janhvi and Laksh remained a part of the film, there are now rumours of Akshay Kumar replacing Kartik.

On being asked by Subhash K Jha about the development, KJo however said, "My lips are sealed. Will announce soon." Sara Ali Khan was reportedly the first choice to play the lead in the film. However, for reasons unknown, Janhvi came onboard instead.

When Sara was supposed to come onboard

"Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor surrendered to Karan Johar's decision on her career. She waited for her launch in Dhadak and was rewarded with starring roles in two other Dharma productions Kargil Girl and now Dostana 2. Janhvi is seen to be as much of a Dharma blue-eyed girl as Alia Bhatt. Sara somehow slipped out of Karan Johar's range of affection. That's why no matter how hard Kartik Aaryan may have lobbied for Sara to be in Dostana 2, it was Janhvi who bagged the role opposite him," a Deccan Chronicle report had said.