Trust Karan Johar and his famous/infamous chat show – Koffee with Karan – to bring out the best and sometimes the worst in the guests who appear on the show. From candid confessions to scandalous revelations, celebs have been there and bared it all. Something similar happened when rapper Badshah graced the couch with Diljit Dosanjh.

On being asked by Karan Johar, who he thinks is the most overrated actor in the industry, Badshah took the name of millennial's favourite – Kartik Aaryan. Now, delving into why he took his name, Badshah has said, "I don't know why I named him, maybe because we were talking about Kartik during the break. It just came out but the fact is that he is a brilliant actor with a very good script sense. When I told Kartik, I was acting, he joked, 'Beta, ab tu dekh.'"

It was on the same show that Sara Ali Khan had revealed about her crush on Kartik Aaryan. During the Rapid Fire segment, Karan Johar had asked Sara, "An actor you would like to date?" To which, Sara had said, "I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan." When Kartik Aaryan was asked about it, he had said, "I don't know what to say but I think she is really pretty. Haan, matlab coffee pina chahunga."

And ever since then, the duo has been painting the town red. Kartik and Sara also bagged the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aajkal 2. In a video shared on social media by a fan-page, a candid Sara is seen sharing her experience of working with her rumoured beau on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2. Talking about the bike ride with Kartik, Sara jokingly said, "I used to laughingly say that I am being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike. I mean, any girl would die to do that right. So it was quite fun," she added.