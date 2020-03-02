It was at a premiere of the recently released Bengali film Dwityo Purush where Arjun Chakraborty, (younger son of eminent actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty) arrived to emotionally support his elder brother Gaurav Chakraborty and sister-in-law Ridhima Ghosh at the launch of their film.

Most of the actors in the filmy Chakraborty family have all been a part of some thriller-based content. Sabyasachi Chakraborty reprised the role of Feluda after the demise of Satyajit Ray, his elder son Gaurav Chakraborty played Byomkesh Bakshi in a Bengali television series, and Ridhima Ghosh, wife of Gaurav was also seen as Satyabati in the Hoichoi's latest original.

During an exclusive interaction with Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty, the IBT reporter jokingly stated that his family has practically turned into a thriller family. "I'm not from a thriller family," Arjun laughed and then thought aloud. "Oh wait...no, yes I am." He laughed and continued.

Although he was seen in a different kind of thriller in Hoichoi's The Night Watchman, Arjun as an actor still has higher expectations from his producers who come to him with various offers.

"My father played Feluda, my brother played Byomkesh. They are famous for playing detectives on screen, small screen and big screen. I have not got that opportunity yet, probably because whenever I'm asked for these roles, I say that my ideal role is James Bond," Arjun smiled paused on watching the reaction of the reporter.

Although the radiated at the mention and thought of playing the 007 investigators, he quickly also reminded us that he is aware of the hindrances in the film arena that may not get him his dream role, which will only happen in Hollywood.

'I love Feluda and Byomkesh'

"Yes, James Bond is my favourite character, I know...which will never happen in the Bengali film industry, because we have our limitations," he said while shrugging his shoulder.

"But I love Feluda and Byomkesh too mainly because my father and my elder brother played those parts. I come from a family of sleuths. My brother's latest film Dwityo Purush is completely different it is Srijit da's (Srijit Mukerji) trademark thriller," he said.

While commenting on the rise of web-content he said, "Web content has taken off over the past couple of years, in a monumental way. So, anyone anywhere who is working as an aggregator such as your platform it is a welcome move. Thanks to your website, we get recognised more and reach out to a different audience."