Hollywood actor Daniel Craig will be hosting an episode of comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) which will be aired on NBC, according to a report. The James Bond will host a show on March 7, the twitter handle SNL tweeted.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will perform on the episode, Variety reported.

In a tweet, the show's makers have also announced that comedian John Mulaney will host Saturday Night Live for the third time on February 29.

Mulaney in an Instagram post apologized to his fellow Canadians to cancel a February 28 show in Toronto to prep for the SNL show.

In a post, the comedian said "Please read and understand I am terribly sorry to move the show again.

"It is now rescheduled for April 10 and I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto I hope you know that I won't let you down again. Also, I'm afraid of Lorne so I do what he says."

For Craig, this will be his second hosting. He made his hosting debut in 2012.

Craig is currently is getting ready for his upcoming film "No Time To Die", in which he plays the British spy James Bond.

Craig will be featuring in Bond franchise for fifth and the last time.

Apart from Mulaney and Craig, the other SNL hosts this season includes "Star Wars" and "Marriage Story" star Adam Driver, "Fleabag" star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Woody Harrelson, and Eddie Murphy, the Variety report added.

This is SNL's 45th season.