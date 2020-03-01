Meghan Markle has resigned her "senior" Royal role in a bid for financial independence and to carve her own path. However, the former actress might find that a lot tougher to do than she anticipated.

Meghan Markle knows she can't "carry a film as an actress" according to a dramatic confession from her own agent amidst reports the Duchess is seeking a role in a superhero movie.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle has agreed to record a voiceover for a Disney production in return for a charitable donation. However, according to a senior Disney executive, speaking to the Mail, the company has limited plans with Meghan.

They said: "Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan...She's a controversial figure....There have been reports of a deal but that's not true beyond the voiceover work."

We have to say, that is quite an insult. Meghan Markle has had a successful career in Hollywood, starring on the hit TV show "Suits" as a series regular. But apart from "Suits", Meghan's acting credits are scant. Meghan Markle may not be quite the hot property she might have assumed she was. Despite being married to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Though Meghan had not shown any rush in getting back to Hollywood, it looks like Hollywood isn't all that eager to have her back either.

The Royal couple is current;y residing in Canada in a multi-million dollar mansion. And if the lack of enthusiasm from Disney is any indication, it looks like Meghan will have to work harder for her financial independence. You can check out the video here: