Govinda has broken the internet with his latest – Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The audience is taken back to the era of his immaculate dance and classic moves with the song. Govinda released the song titled Tip Tip Paani Barsa on his YouTube channel 'Govinda Royalles'. The song also has his voice.

Govinda's words for his fans

"I have ensured that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings each time. The global disruption took online viewership to unprecedented heights and I believe this is the best way. I reach out to my fans who can now watch me anytime, anywhere, and on any device," Govinda said while sharing the video.

Social media divided

Netizens were divided by the new song. While many hailed Govinda for returning with a bang, many felt this was not the comeback he should have made. "The king of dance in bollywood," said one user. "Danced better than Katrina Kaif," said another user. "No one can match Govinda's style," wrote a netizen. "That is why he is the king of dance," said another netizen.

"Which years song is this?" asked an unimpressed netizen. "U are wasting ur talent ,, u should do some meaningful nd dumdar roles," said another user. "This looks so old and dated," said one more user. "My eyes hurt," said a netizen.

"Hi guys! Presenting you the Promo of my first song " Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa" which is releasing on 15 November at 4:00 PM on "Govinda Royalles" (link in bio) my YouTube Channel. Keep Showering your Love and Support and for further updates please subscribe and follow my channel "Govinda Royalles" on YouTube, Facebook(@govindaroyalles), Instagram(@govindaroyalles) & Twitter(@govindaroyalles). Please Stay Tuned," Govinda had written.