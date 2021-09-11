Days after actor Krushna Abhishek confirmed his decision about not appearing on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring his uncle Govinda along with his family that includes wife Sunita Ahuja and their children Tina and Yashvardhan, things have again escalated between the two families.

Though Bollywood actor Govinda did not comment on Krushna's absence from the show, his wife Sunita has responded. In an interview with ETimes, the actor's wife said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage."

'Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai'

She also said that a statement that Govinda had issued last year, accusing Krushna of making defamatory statements. However, she refused to comment any further. "I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue. Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity... Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga (Our show has been hit without him and this one will do well too)."

In addition, Sunita also questioned Krushna's talent and asked if it is limited to using his mama's (Govinda) name. "Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama's name?" she asked.

When asked about the rift, the actor's wife ruled out all the possibilities of a happy ending and said "It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can't misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. The issues will never get resolved and I don't want to see his face ever again in my life."

'Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde...'

Meanwhile, according to latest updates, when Krushna was asked about this issue on his way to bring Ganpati idol home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he has expressed his desire to sort the issue. "Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu (Mama and mami, I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us)," Krushna was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier, announcing his absence from the episode, Krushna had said that both the parties are not interested in appearing together on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He said, "It's a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn't want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform."

In the last few years, the family feud has become public after several accusations that were made by both the parties. There was an incident when Sunita had taken offense at Krushna's wife, Kashmera, for tweeting about 'people who dance for money'. She claimed that Kashmera targeted the tweet at Govinda.