Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who resigned in the wake of Muzzafarpur shelter home case, has now gone missing, the state government told the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court rebuked the Bihar government for not arresting Verma after her anticipatory bail in an Arms Act case filed by the CBI was rejected by the Patna High Court on October 9.

However, the state government said that Verma has gone into hiding and the Bihar police are unable to trace her.

"SC expresses displeasure as to why former Bihar Minister Manju Verma was not arrested yet. SC said "All is not well in Bihar. The former minister goes in hiding & Govt does not know and has failed to arrest her after her bail plea rejection," reports ANI.

Manju Verma had resigned as the state social welfare minister when her husband was reportedly linked with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had surrendered before a court on October 29, under the allegations of his links with the prime accused.

In the Muzaffarpur scandal case, 30 girls were allegedly raped by the owner of home Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO.