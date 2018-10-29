The wife of an Imam of a Delhi-based mosque was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at Dhandeda village here, police said Monday, adding the woman later got a divorce notice from her husband.

The woman was raped and beaten up at her house Sunday when she tried to oppose the accused, Mainuddin, SHO Jitender Kumar said.

The victim's husband was not present at the time of the incident, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

An FIR has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim's brother, Kumar said.

The SHO said the victim got divorce notice from the Imam after the incident.

The couple had married last year.