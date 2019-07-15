Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, said on Sunday, July 14, that Muslims who have 50 wives and 1,050 children possess "animalistic tendency".

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the MLA can be seen saying that India will be declared a Hindu Rashtra in 2024 when the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will complete its 100 years.

"In Muslim religion, you know people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but animalistic tendency," Singh said in the video.

Earlier this month, Singh had called doctors from the government hospitals "demons". "Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking," he said.

In July 2018, Singh had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact. He said that this step was necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.

"It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact," said Singh.

In March, Singh remarked that Rahul Gandhi was taking his family's tradition ahead by roping in a "dancer like his mother Sonia Gandhi", commenting on the news of Sapna Chaudhary joining the Congress.

Chaudhary became the first member to join the party's membership drive from Delhi on July 7.